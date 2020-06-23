1311 W GLENDALE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

DOES NOT BACK/SIDE TO GLENDALE AVE. This fabulous home situated on a private cul-de-sac offers the perfect blend between a single family home with all of the amenities of a town-home! This *totally detached* property is solidly constructed and was recently updated with amazing finishes throughout. Perfect for clients looking to live in great North Central location! This home offers five bedrooms plus a den, 2.5 baths, an impressive formal living room and crown molding throughout. The gorgeous new kitchen features rich granite, new cabinetry, and a large walk-in pantry area. This home truly is stunning and includes a private rear courtyard. Don't miss this great opportunity!