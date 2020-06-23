All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1311 W GLENDALE Avenue

1311 West Glendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1311 West Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
DOES NOT BACK/SIDE TO GLENDALE AVE. This fabulous home situated on a private cul-de-sac offers the perfect blend between a single family home with all of the amenities of a town-home! This *totally detached* property is solidly constructed and was recently updated with amazing finishes throughout. Perfect for clients looking to live in great North Central location! This home offers five bedrooms plus a den, 2.5 baths, an impressive formal living room and crown molding throughout. The gorgeous new kitchen features rich granite, new cabinetry, and a large walk-in pantry area. This home truly is stunning and includes a private rear courtyard. Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue have any available units?
1311 W GLENDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue have?
Some of 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1311 W GLENDALE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 W GLENDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
