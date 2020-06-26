1310 North 48th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO APPLICATION FEES. I'm more committed to finding the right person for a long-term solution, not making money on application fees.



Contact us if you want a great place to live. Don't worry about your past or your credit score, we are looking for the right person for our quaint community.



This is a newly remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with private backyard, on a quiet cul-de-sac. If you don't have the money for a security deposit, we can work with you. That being said, you will need to have a secure job.



I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:



* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.



* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.



* I love pets and do not charge pet rent.



* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs. There is no charge for this.



* You do not need to pay an application fee upfront. Let's talk, let me find out about your job and background, then if it's a fit, I'll run the background check.



* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.



* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call.



* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out.



* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!