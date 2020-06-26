All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1310 North 48th Place
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:27 AM

1310 North 48th Place

1310 North 48th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1310 North 48th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO APPLICATION FEES. I'm more committed to finding the right person for a long-term solution, not making money on application fees.

Contact us if you want a great place to live. Don't worry about your past or your credit score, we are looking for the right person for our quaint community.

This is a newly remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with private backyard, on a quiet cul-de-sac. If you don't have the money for a security deposit, we can work with you. That being said, you will need to have a secure job.

I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because:

* I'm in search for the right person to live in our units, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.

* You don't need the perfect credit score or the full down payment. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.

* I love pets and do not charge pet rent.

* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs. There is no charge for this.

* You do not need to pay an application fee upfront. Let's talk, let me find out about your job and background, then if it's a fit, I'll run the background check.

* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.

* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call.

* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out.

* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 North 48th Place have any available units?
1310 North 48th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 North 48th Place have?
Some of 1310 North 48th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 North 48th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1310 North 48th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 North 48th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 North 48th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1310 North 48th Place offer parking?
No, 1310 North 48th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1310 North 48th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 North 48th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 North 48th Place have a pool?
No, 1310 North 48th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1310 North 48th Place have accessible units?
No, 1310 North 48th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 North 48th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 North 48th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
