131 W FELLARS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Immaculate split floor plan home with new energy efficient HVAC system! This easy to maintain home has tile in all the traffic areas and carpet in the bedrooms. There's a large covered patio w/Saltillo tile,desert landscape. Perfect home for entertaining with a large kitchen/family room, bay window in the kitchen eating area, breakfast bar, smooth top range, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator and dishwasher. The master bathroom has a separate shower, garden tub, double sinks plus a walk in closet. Plenty of storage in the Laundry room with built in cabinets and washer/dryer is included. Wonderful home in a great central location with easy access to freeways, shopping and a large variety of restaurants. No Pets please.