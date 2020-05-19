All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

131 W FELLARS Drive

131 W Fellars Dr · No Longer Available
Location

131 W Fellars Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Immaculate split floor plan home with new energy efficient HVAC system! This easy to maintain home has tile in all the traffic areas and carpet in the bedrooms. There's a large covered patio w/Saltillo tile,desert landscape. Perfect home for entertaining with a large kitchen/family room, bay window in the kitchen eating area, breakfast bar, smooth top range, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator and dishwasher. The master bathroom has a separate shower, garden tub, double sinks plus a walk in closet. Plenty of storage in the Laundry room with built in cabinets and washer/dryer is included. Wonderful home in a great central location with easy access to freeways, shopping and a large variety of restaurants. No Pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 W FELLARS Drive have any available units?
131 W FELLARS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 W FELLARS Drive have?
Some of 131 W FELLARS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 W FELLARS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
131 W FELLARS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 W FELLARS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 131 W FELLARS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 131 W FELLARS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 131 W FELLARS Drive offers parking.
Does 131 W FELLARS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 W FELLARS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 W FELLARS Drive have a pool?
No, 131 W FELLARS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 131 W FELLARS Drive have accessible units?
No, 131 W FELLARS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 131 W FELLARS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 W FELLARS Drive has units with dishwashers.

