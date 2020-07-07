All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12849 North 36th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12849 North 36th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12849 North 36th Drive

12849 North 36th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12849 North 36th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,570 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12849 North 36th Drive have any available units?
12849 North 36th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12849 North 36th Drive have?
Some of 12849 North 36th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12849 North 36th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12849 North 36th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12849 North 36th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12849 North 36th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12849 North 36th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12849 North 36th Drive offers parking.
Does 12849 North 36th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12849 North 36th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12849 North 36th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12849 North 36th Drive has a pool.
Does 12849 North 36th Drive have accessible units?
No, 12849 North 36th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12849 North 36th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12849 North 36th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College