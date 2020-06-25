12820 N 17TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Stunning custom home in a gated community with beautiful golf course and mountain views! Only the finest in finishes with extensive crema marfil flooring, Viking kitchen appliances including a 6 burner gas range, touches of Venetian plaster, and an Elan sound/video system t/o the home. The main level offers a beautiful Great Room, an office with cherry cabinetry, a sumptuous master suite with two gas fireplaces, and a chefs kitchen with informal dining open to the family room. Downstairs is a second family/media room with a second kitchen and wine cellar, the second master and two bedroom suites. Balcony, patio, negative edge pool/spa.