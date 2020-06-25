All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12820 N 17TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12820 N 17TH Place
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

12820 N 17TH Place

12820 North 17th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12820 North 17th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Stunning custom home in a gated community with beautiful golf course and mountain views! Only the finest in finishes with extensive crema marfil flooring, Viking kitchen appliances including a 6 burner gas range, touches of Venetian plaster, and an Elan sound/video system t/o the home. The main level offers a beautiful Great Room, an office with cherry cabinetry, a sumptuous master suite with two gas fireplaces, and a chefs kitchen with informal dining open to the family room. Downstairs is a second family/media room with a second kitchen and wine cellar, the second master and two bedroom suites. Balcony, patio, negative edge pool/spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12820 N 17TH Place have any available units?
12820 N 17TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12820 N 17TH Place have?
Some of 12820 N 17TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12820 N 17TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
12820 N 17TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12820 N 17TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 12820 N 17TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12820 N 17TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 12820 N 17TH Place offers parking.
Does 12820 N 17TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12820 N 17TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12820 N 17TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 12820 N 17TH Place has a pool.
Does 12820 N 17TH Place have accessible units?
No, 12820 N 17TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12820 N 17TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12820 N 17TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College