Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:53 PM

1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue

1274 East Voltaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1274 East Voltaire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Location, Location, Location and mountain views!!A centralized prestigious neighborhood with one of the best school district. It's all about good living within budget! And GOLF!Located at the border of the most expensive neighborhood in the metropolitan Phoenix, the house offers you many extras, Water Softener System, build in Drinking Water filter, censored laundry and closet lights, high ceilings, Sunlight, wide staircase, Sprinkler system and two ACs and the list goes on. The upstairs loft has a space suitable for an office or study area. A clean house in a highly desirable neighborhood that is not only peaceful but also close to shopping centers, golf course, parks, hiking trails, restaurants, gym, medical facilities and highways. What can you ask for more?!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have any available units?
1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have?
Some of 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
