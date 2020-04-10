1274 E VOLTAIRE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Location, Location, Location and mountain views!!A centralized prestigious neighborhood with one of the best school district. It's all about good living within budget! And GOLF!Located at the border of the most expensive neighborhood in the metropolitan Phoenix, the house offers you many extras, Water Softener System, build in Drinking Water filter, censored laundry and closet lights, high ceilings, Sunlight, wide staircase, Sprinkler system and two ACs and the list goes on. The upstairs loft has a space suitable for an office or study area. A clean house in a highly desirable neighborhood that is not only peaceful but also close to shopping centers, golf course, parks, hiking trails, restaurants, gym, medical facilities and highways. What can you ask for more?!