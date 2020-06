12653 N 17TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage media room wine room

AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED OR FURNISHED. TWO-STORY ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF THE RIDGE AT LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN! 4326 SF OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BED PLUS DEN AND 3 BATH. HOME BOASTS 40-FT CEILINGS AND A SOLAR SYSTEM. SURROUND SOUND THROUGHOUT THE HOME. OVER 50 WINDOWS TO VIEW THE GORGEOUS SUNSETS AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS. EXTERIOR OF HOUSE PAINTED IN 2019. SEPARATE LIVING AND GREAT ROOM AREAS. GAME LOUNGE AREA WITH BUILT-IN WET BAR AND EAT-UP BAR SEATING. GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM UNDER BUILT-IN TV NICHE. OPEN, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AREA WITH EAT-UP BAR SEATING, CENTER ISLAND WITH LOT OF STORAGE SPACE, MAPLE FLOORING, SIX-BURNER GAS COOKTOP, FRIDGE/FREEZER WITH MATCHING OVERLAYS, WALL OVEN, TWO DISHWASHERS, CONVECTION MICROWAVE, ICEMAKER. EATING NOOK JUST OFF THE KITCHEN AREA. DEN/OFFICE ON THE MAIN LEVEL THAT CAN BE USED AS A THEATER ROOM OR ADDITIONAL GUEST ROOM. UNDER-THE-STAIRS WALK-IN CLOSET THAT CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED INTO A WINE ROOM IF ONE DESIRES. GO UPSTAIRS WHICH FEATURES A BRIDGE WALKWAY BETWEEN THE MASTER SUITE AND TWO GUEST BEDROOMS, WITH A CUSTOM ROUND WINDOW AT THE MIDDLE OF THE BRIDGE AND CENTERS ON THE DOWNTOWN CITY LIGHTS. MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE TO UPSTAIRS DECK AND A COMPLETE WALL OF WINDOWS. REMODELED/UPDATED MASTER BATH IN 2017. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS, SEPARATE SINK VANITIES, PRIVATE BIDET AND TOILET ROOM, DOUBLE SHOWER, JETTED OVERSIZED TUB. THE OTHER UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS SHARE A BATH BETWEEN THE TWO ROOMS. OUTDOOR LIVING SPACES IN BOTH THE FRONT AND BACK YARDS, WITH HIGH WALLS SURROUNDING BOTH FOR ULTRA-PRIVACY. THE FRONT AREA HAS OUTDOOR GAS FIREPLACE, FLAGSTONE PATIO, SALT-WATER POOL WITH WATERFALL. BACK YARD AREA IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH BUILT-IN GAS GRILL, WATERFALL FEATURE, FLAGSTONE PATIO THROUGHOUT. 3-CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT-IN CABINETS. HOME IS SUPER ENERGY EFFICIENT, INCLUDING SOLAR PANELS WITH A 20-YEAR PREPAID LEASE, 3 AIR CONDITIONERS, HOT WATER RECIRCULATING PUMP REPLACED IN 2017. COMMUNITY IS HOME TO LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN GOLF CLUB, RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF ARIZONA'S TOP 10 GOLF COURSES. HIKING, BIKING MOUNTAIN PRESERVE TRAILS OR WALK TO THE PHOENIX MOUNTAIN PRESERVE TRAILS. UNIQUELY LOCATED JUST A SHORT DRIVE AWAY FROM PARADISE VALLEY, SCOTTSDALE AND DOWNTOWN PHOENIX, ALL THE WHILE PROVIDING YOU THE PRIVACY AND SECLUSION THAT ONE SO DESIRES. RENT INCLUDES POOL SERVICE, LANDSCAPING, AND PEST CONTROL. BASED UPON FULL YEAR UNFURNISHED. FOR SHORTER TERM (6 MO MIN) OR FURNISHED ASK FOR DETAILS.