Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

12621 N 19TH Street

12621 North 19th Street · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12621 North 19th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2213 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
BEST KEPT SECRET! PRIVATE GATED HILLSIDE COMMUNITY!! 2 Bedroom + Loft with Pool (heated spool).Exclusive Hillside Community that boasts a CLOSE-IN Location next to Phx. Mtn. Preserve! Nestled on an elevated lot, Stunning 180* Mountain & City Light Views! Awesome sunrises, breathtaking sunsets & twinkling lights.. ALL PRIVATE. Fit to finish this house will have you at the foyer! Soaring ceilings with a Great Room Plan. Bring your guests, an Entertainers Dream! Spacious Kitchen flows naturally into oversized Great Room. Granite, Mahogany Floors, Custom Fixtures/ Great Room Floor Plan. All bedrooms upstairs. Generous Loft area (was a bedroom, remodeled to a very open office/study/game area).**Very few Estates in the valley offer these views & this unique type of luxury. December-March $3,200/mo. $400 utility cap** (pool can be heated)

April-November 2,500/mo. $200 utility cap**

12 month lease $2600 Fully Furnished Tenant pays utilities.

**Utility Cap Includes power, basic cable, internet, gas, and water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12621 N 19TH Street have any available units?
12621 N 19TH Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12621 N 19TH Street have?
Some of 12621 N 19TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12621 N 19TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12621 N 19TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12621 N 19TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12621 N 19TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12621 N 19TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12621 N 19TH Street does offer parking.
Does 12621 N 19TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12621 N 19TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12621 N 19TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 12621 N 19TH Street has a pool.
Does 12621 N 19TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12621 N 19TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12621 N 19TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12621 N 19TH Street has units with dishwashers.
