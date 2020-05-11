12621 N 19TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

BEST KEPT SECRET! PRIVATE GATED HILLSIDE COMMUNITY!! 2 Bedroom + Loft with Pool (heated spool).Exclusive Hillside Community that boasts a CLOSE-IN Location next to Phx. Mtn. Preserve! Nestled on an elevated lot, Stunning 180* Mountain & City Light Views! Awesome sunrises, breathtaking sunsets & twinkling lights.. ALL PRIVATE. Fit to finish this house will have you at the foyer! Soaring ceilings with a Great Room Plan. Bring your guests, an Entertainers Dream! Spacious Kitchen flows naturally into oversized Great Room. Granite, Mahogany Floors, Custom Fixtures/ Great Room Floor Plan. All bedrooms upstairs. Generous Loft area (was a bedroom, remodeled to a very open office/study/game area).**Very few Estates in the valley offer these views & this unique type of luxury. December-March $3,200/mo. $400 utility cap** (pool can be heated)



April-November 2,500/mo. $200 utility cap**



12 month lease $2600 Fully Furnished Tenant pays utilities.



**Utility Cap Includes power, basic cable, internet, gas, and water