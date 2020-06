Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This home is undergoing a complete renovation, expansion and modernization. Ready for occupancy April 1. Home has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, all new appliances, heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical and a heated swimming pool. Ceilings have been raised and it will be like a brand new home. Large open plan concept. Two large outdoor patios. Park - like private back yard. Available for short or long term rentals, furnished or unfurnished. Please call for complete details.