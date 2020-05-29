12615 N 35TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

***CHARMING HOME...just north of beautiful Roadrunner Park. Carpet in the master bedroom, wood laminate in the other bedrooms, and attractive grey stone tile throughout kitchen, family room and traffic areas. Crown moldings, updated baths, white kitchen cabinets, and a gas stove. French doors lead to the backyard which is enclosed with a block wall. Fenced pebble tec pool. Extra deep 25 foot double garage with tub sink and side door. Great location. Less than two minutes to the 51 Parkway and Paradise Valley Mall. Tenant to pay for full pool service - $100 per month.