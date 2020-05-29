All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12615 N 35TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12615 N 35TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12615 N 35TH Place

12615 North 35th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12615 North 35th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***CHARMING HOME...just north of beautiful Roadrunner Park. Carpet in the master bedroom, wood laminate in the other bedrooms, and attractive grey stone tile throughout kitchen, family room and traffic areas. Crown moldings, updated baths, white kitchen cabinets, and a gas stove. French doors lead to the backyard which is enclosed with a block wall. Fenced pebble tec pool. Extra deep 25 foot double garage with tub sink and side door. Great location. Less than two minutes to the 51 Parkway and Paradise Valley Mall. Tenant to pay for full pool service - $100 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12615 N 35TH Place have any available units?
12615 N 35TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12615 N 35TH Place have?
Some of 12615 N 35TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12615 N 35TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
12615 N 35TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12615 N 35TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 12615 N 35TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12615 N 35TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 12615 N 35TH Place offers parking.
Does 12615 N 35TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12615 N 35TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12615 N 35TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 12615 N 35TH Place has a pool.
Does 12615 N 35TH Place have accessible units?
No, 12615 N 35TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12615 N 35TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12615 N 35TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College