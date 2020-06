Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this remodeled 3 Bed/1Bath home conveniently located right off the 202 in Phoenix! This home has beautiful curb appeal close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. With a newly remodeled interior, this home offers fresh paint, a beautiful bathroom and brand new tile throughout the entire home. Looking to find your long term home? This could be it with an lease option to own! Act now before it's gone!