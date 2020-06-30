All apartments in Phoenix
1237 E Portland St
1237 E Portland St

1237 East Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1237 East Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Historic Garfield neighborhood near School, Downtown - Super cute home with 3 bed, 2 bath in Phoenix Downtown area and located within the hot Historic Garfield neighborhood this house was fully restored in 2016 with the intent to keep many of the great original features with today's modern amenities. The floors are in immaculate condition, and the kitchen has been remodeled with newer appliances. Huge backyard and front yard. No HOA. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 E Portland St have any available units?
1237 E Portland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1237 E Portland St currently offering any rent specials?
1237 E Portland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 E Portland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 E Portland St is pet friendly.
Does 1237 E Portland St offer parking?
No, 1237 E Portland St does not offer parking.
Does 1237 E Portland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 E Portland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 E Portland St have a pool?
No, 1237 E Portland St does not have a pool.
Does 1237 E Portland St have accessible units?
No, 1237 E Portland St does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 E Portland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 E Portland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 E Portland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 E Portland St does not have units with air conditioning.

