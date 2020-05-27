1237 E MCKINLEY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Absolutely charming 1940's home with great curb appeal and fenced yard in the Historic Garfield District. Large front window, tile floors throughout, neutral palette, window blinds and ceiling fans. Spacious updated eat-in kitchen features white appliances, stylish counters, and wood cabinets. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 1 updated bath. Huge backyard boasts covered side parking and plenty of room for the kids to play, dogs to romp and outside relaxation! Will NOT disappoint!