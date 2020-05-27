All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1237 E MCKINLEY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1237 E MCKINLEY Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:19 AM

1237 E MCKINLEY Street

1237 East Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1237 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Absolutely charming 1940's home with great curb appeal and fenced yard in the Historic Garfield District. Large front window, tile floors throughout, neutral palette, window blinds and ceiling fans. Spacious updated eat-in kitchen features white appliances, stylish counters, and wood cabinets. Generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 1 updated bath. Huge backyard boasts covered side parking and plenty of room for the kids to play, dogs to romp and outside relaxation! Will NOT disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 E MCKINLEY Street have any available units?
1237 E MCKINLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 E MCKINLEY Street have?
Some of 1237 E MCKINLEY Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 E MCKINLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1237 E MCKINLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 E MCKINLEY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 E MCKINLEY Street is pet friendly.
Does 1237 E MCKINLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1237 E MCKINLEY Street offers parking.
Does 1237 E MCKINLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 E MCKINLEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 E MCKINLEY Street have a pool?
No, 1237 E MCKINLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1237 E MCKINLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 1237 E MCKINLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 E MCKINLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 E MCKINLEY Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College