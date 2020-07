1236 E MONTE VISTA Road

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace range oven

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE NEAR DOWNTOWN PHOENIX. CLOSE TO LOTS OF GREAT DINING, SHOPPING, AND ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS AS WELL AS FREEWAY ACCESS. WELCOME HOME TO THIS CHARMING 1 BEDROOM IN THE HISTORIC CORONADO COMMUNITY. FEATURING STYLISH OAK WOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM, TRAFFIC AREAS, AND BEDROOM. UPDATED TILE FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM AND THE KITCHEN COUNTER HAS BEEN RE-TILED TO MATCH TOO! KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH REFRIGERATOR AND GAS RANGE/OVEN. LARGE, PRIVATE BACKYARD AREA WITH LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPE. THIS IS THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT YOU'VE BEEN SEARCHING FOR WITH THE BRICK BUILDING LOOK YOU CAN'T FIND ANYWHERE ELSE! WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH COLLECTION IS INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENTAL RATE. $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING