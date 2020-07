Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Great location, A must see. Near freeways of I-17, 101, and the 51. House features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Kitchen with eat in area, Large Great room with Dining Space, 2 loft areas, fireplace, and 2 car garage. New flooring upstairs. Outside has new gravel and RV gate. Fridge is an ''AS IS'' item and will not be repaired by the Owners.