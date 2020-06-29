1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Direct Entry Garage & Private Pool. Family Rm w/Fireplace is Open to the Dining area & Gorgeous Kitchen w/Granite Counter tops, Custom Back splash, Stainless appliances. Separate Lg. Living Rm. Direct Access to Backyd & Private Pool from Fam & Living Rms. Master w/Full Bath, Granite Counter Vanity & Slider to Backyd, Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bdrms w/Walk-In Closets. Remodeled Hall Bath w/Shower. Washer & Dryer Incl. Outside Patio & Beautiful Pool. Pool Svc & Landscape svc incl. Call to schedule a showing!Application Fee is $45 per adult 18yrs+, Pets upon approval. (Zillow viewers scroll down right side column to see Kristi's direct phone number-call/text for showing request)