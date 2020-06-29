All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive
Last updated March 22 2020 at 11:07 PM

1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive

1216 East Escondido Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1216 East Escondido Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully Updated 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Direct Entry Garage & Private Pool. Family Rm w/Fireplace is Open to the Dining area & Gorgeous Kitchen w/Granite Counter tops, Custom Back splash, Stainless appliances. Separate Lg. Living Rm. Direct Access to Backyd & Private Pool from Fam & Living Rms. Master w/Full Bath, Granite Counter Vanity & Slider to Backyd, Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bdrms w/Walk-In Closets. Remodeled Hall Bath w/Shower. Washer & Dryer Incl. Outside Patio & Beautiful Pool. Pool Svc & Landscape svc incl. Call to schedule a showing!Application Fee is $45 per adult 18yrs+, Pets upon approval. (Zillow viewers scroll down right side column to see Kristi's direct phone number-call/text for showing request)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive have any available units?
1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive have?
Some of 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive offers parking.
Does 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive has a pool.
Does 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 E ESCONDIDO Drive has units with dishwashers.

