Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue

1215 East Meadowbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1215 East Meadowbrook Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This one is a beauty. Completely remodeled inside. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new tile throughout the entire home! This home is ready to move in. Landscaper and irrigation included! Enjoy the huge yard without the work!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue have any available units?
1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue have?
Some of 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue offer parking?
No, 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

