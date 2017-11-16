1215 E MEADOWBROOK Avenue

This one is a beauty. Completely remodeled inside. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new tile throughout the entire home! This home is ready to move in. Landscaper and irrigation included! Enjoy the huge yard without the work!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
