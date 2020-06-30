All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

1214 E ORMONDO Way

1214 East Ormondo Way · No Longer Available
Location

1214 East Ormondo Way, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Central Location, located around a lot of the new hot spots in Phoenix. Great use of space in this beautifully renovated Spanish-style townhome in the central corridor with a 2 car atached carport.. A private back yard welcomes you to relax. Remodeled kitchen is complete with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Beautiful Acacia hardwood floors throughout the home. Adjacent to the carport is a laundry room with additional storage. Located within walking distance to numerous Uptown hotspots including Postino's, Oregano's, Spinato's, St. Francis, Windsor, The Yard, and many more; within 1 mile of the AZ-51 (Piestawa Freeway); short drive to hike Piestawa Peak in the Phoenix Mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 E ORMONDO Way have any available units?
1214 E ORMONDO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 E ORMONDO Way have?
Some of 1214 E ORMONDO Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 E ORMONDO Way currently offering any rent specials?
1214 E ORMONDO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 E ORMONDO Way pet-friendly?
No, 1214 E ORMONDO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1214 E ORMONDO Way offer parking?
Yes, 1214 E ORMONDO Way offers parking.
Does 1214 E ORMONDO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 E ORMONDO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 E ORMONDO Way have a pool?
No, 1214 E ORMONDO Way does not have a pool.
Does 1214 E ORMONDO Way have accessible units?
No, 1214 E ORMONDO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 E ORMONDO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 E ORMONDO Way has units with dishwashers.

