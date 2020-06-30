1214 E ORMONDO Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Central Location, located around a lot of the new hot spots in Phoenix. Great use of space in this beautifully renovated Spanish-style townhome in the central corridor with a 2 car atached carport.. A private back yard welcomes you to relax. Remodeled kitchen is complete with new stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Beautiful Acacia hardwood floors throughout the home. Adjacent to the carport is a laundry room with additional storage. Located within walking distance to numerous Uptown hotspots including Postino's, Oregano's, Spinato's, St. Francis, Windsor, The Yard, and many more; within 1 mile of the AZ-51 (Piestawa Freeway); short drive to hike Piestawa Peak in the Phoenix Mountains.