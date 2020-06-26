All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

1212 East Graham Trail

1212 East Graham Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1212 East Graham Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

1212 East Graham Trail Available 07/27/19 Coming in July - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Rental Home in Sagecrest. - This house has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home with an open floor plan. The living room has hard wood flooring. Formal dining room with hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchen. Powder room downstairs. Located upstairs is a loft and bedrooms. Large master bedroom and master bath. Property all electric. Washer and Dryer available for an additional $40 per month .This property is located in a cul de sac. Applications are accepted through our website www.propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance.
Credit check and background screen $37 per adult non-refundable. Rent $1499 plus tax. Security deposit $1500. 2 year lease with 5% increase in 1 year. $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Renter insurance required.

(RLNE1853405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 East Graham Trail have any available units?
1212 East Graham Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 East Graham Trail have?
Some of 1212 East Graham Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 East Graham Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1212 East Graham Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 East Graham Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 East Graham Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1212 East Graham Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1212 East Graham Trail offers parking.
Does 1212 East Graham Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 East Graham Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 East Graham Trail have a pool?
No, 1212 East Graham Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1212 East Graham Trail have accessible units?
No, 1212 East Graham Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 East Graham Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 East Graham Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
