1212 East Graham Trail Available 07/27/19 Coming in July - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Rental Home in Sagecrest. - This house has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home with an open floor plan. The living room has hard wood flooring. Formal dining room with hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchen. Powder room downstairs. Located upstairs is a loft and bedrooms. Large master bedroom and master bath. Property all electric. Washer and Dryer available for an additional $40 per month .This property is located in a cul de sac. Applications are accepted through our website www.propbutler.com for more information or to apply in advance.

Credit check and background screen $37 per adult non-refundable. Rent $1499 plus tax. Security deposit $1500. 2 year lease with 5% increase in 1 year. $250 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Renter insurance required.



