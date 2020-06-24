All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1205 E. Milada Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1205 E. Milada Dr.
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1205 E. Milada Dr.

1205 East Milada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1205 East Milada Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Dobbins Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
hot tub
Gated Home with Mountain Views!!! - Gated, views, 3br, 2ba, open floor plan, tile, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has all appliances, pantry, island, bar area /built-in wine cooler, and granite countertops. Master suite has enormous master closet! Back deck with golf course & mountain views makes it a great entertaining area.

***Spa is not in working condition and will be left "as is."***

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1625
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1625
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1625 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4318691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 E. Milada Dr. have any available units?
1205 E. Milada Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 E. Milada Dr. have?
Some of 1205 E. Milada Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 E. Milada Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1205 E. Milada Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 E. Milada Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 E. Milada Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1205 E. Milada Dr. offer parking?
No, 1205 E. Milada Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1205 E. Milada Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 E. Milada Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 E. Milada Dr. have a pool?
No, 1205 E. Milada Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1205 E. Milada Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1205 E. Milada Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 E. Milada Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 E. Milada Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College