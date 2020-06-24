1205 E. Milada Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly hot tub

Gated Home with Mountain Views!!! - Gated, views, 3br, 2ba, open floor plan, tile, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has all appliances, pantry, island, bar area /built-in wine cooler, and granite countertops. Master suite has enormous master closet! Back deck with golf course & mountain views makes it a great entertaining area.



***Spa is not in working condition and will be left "as is."***



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1625

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1625

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1625 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



