12044 S 45TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Attractive First Time Rental!! Single Level Home With A Popular Layout Offers Three Bedrooms & Two Remodeled Bathrooms In The Center Court Neighborhood in Ahwatukee. Features Include A Spacious Great Room With A Wood Burning Fireplace, Inviting Kitchen With Cozy Dining Nook, Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, An Oversized Master Suite With Direct Access To The Backyard & Gorgeous Remodeled Master Bathroom With A Walk In Closet. Attractive Covered Patio & Private Backyard. Newer Washer/Dryer, Ceiling Fans in All Rooms, Newer Upgraded Blinds/Window Screens. Great Location Close To Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access To Freeways.