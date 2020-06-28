All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:50 PM

12044 S 45TH Street

12044 South 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12044 South 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Attractive First Time Rental!! Single Level Home With A Popular Layout Offers Three Bedrooms & Two Remodeled Bathrooms In The Center Court Neighborhood in Ahwatukee. Features Include A Spacious Great Room With A Wood Burning Fireplace, Inviting Kitchen With Cozy Dining Nook, Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances, An Oversized Master Suite With Direct Access To The Backyard & Gorgeous Remodeled Master Bathroom With A Walk In Closet. Attractive Covered Patio & Private Backyard. Newer Washer/Dryer, Ceiling Fans in All Rooms, Newer Upgraded Blinds/Window Screens. Great Location Close To Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access To Freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12044 S 45TH Street have any available units?
12044 S 45TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12044 S 45TH Street have?
Some of 12044 S 45TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12044 S 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12044 S 45TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12044 S 45TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12044 S 45TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12044 S 45TH Street offer parking?
No, 12044 S 45TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 12044 S 45TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12044 S 45TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12044 S 45TH Street have a pool?
No, 12044 S 45TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 12044 S 45TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12044 S 45TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12044 S 45TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12044 S 45TH Street has units with dishwashers.
