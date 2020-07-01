1203 W ORANGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court

Charming and remodeled ranch house is ready and waiting to be made into a home. All it needs is YOU! Remodeled with new wood laminate floors, window coverings, and new paint, This 3 bedroom home will have you at hello. The kitchen is perfectly scaled to suit anyone who cooks, and the generously sized living room opens its large windows to the natural light. The backyard is nicely landscaped...perfect for that summertime bar-b-que and a friendly game of bocce ball or that wintertime bounty of fruit trees. Think you're too far away from all the action? Don't worry - minutes from the Central Ave and Camelback Corridors or just walk to the Light Rail Station just blocks away!Taking applications at the home on site. Wed, Jan 29, 5 - 6:00 PM