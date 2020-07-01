All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1203 W ORANGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1203 W ORANGE Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:02 AM

1203 W ORANGE Drive

1203 West Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1203 West Orange Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bocce court
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
Charming and remodeled ranch house is ready and waiting to be made into a home. All it needs is YOU! Remodeled with new wood laminate floors, window coverings, and new paint, This 3 bedroom home will have you at hello. The kitchen is perfectly scaled to suit anyone who cooks, and the generously sized living room opens its large windows to the natural light. The backyard is nicely landscaped...perfect for that summertime bar-b-que and a friendly game of bocce ball or that wintertime bounty of fruit trees. Think you're too far away from all the action? Don't worry - minutes from the Central Ave and Camelback Corridors or just walk to the Light Rail Station just blocks away!Taking applications at the home on site. Wed, Jan 29, 5 - 6:00 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 W ORANGE Drive have any available units?
1203 W ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 W ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 1203 W ORANGE Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 W ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 W ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 W ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1203 W ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1203 W ORANGE Drive offer parking?
No, 1203 W ORANGE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1203 W ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 W ORANGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 W ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 1203 W ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1203 W ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1203 W ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 W ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 W ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Trend at 51 Apartment Homes
1615 E Georgia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College