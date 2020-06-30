11815 North 56th Street

Amenities

Vacation Rental- The perfect 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Scottsdale getaway for any time of the year. Located in a private gated entrance, this spacious home is tucked into a quiet and manicured neighborhood.



Enjoy the beautiful desert landscape in your private backyard oasis! While soaking up the sun, lounge by the Pool and Jacuzzi. For our chilly desert nights, heated Pool and Jacuzzi is available as you won?t want to miss Arizona?s colorful one-of-a-kind sunsets. This home has a gas grill for those nights you'd rather not make a mess in the fully equipped kitchen, and you can dine in the open air at the patio dining table.



This home is great for entertaining guest of any size with numerous options on family rooms and dining rooms.



2 Large Master Suites! Both with its own private entrance to the backyard. One having its own walk-in closet, large bathroom with separate shower, jetted soaking tub, and second private door to open a secluded patio.



-THE LOCATION-



Explore this historic area and its delightful spots to eat and drink, local shops, art galleries, museums, and more! The rich culture and history of this town are at your fingertips!



If you're in town for spring training, football, or attempting your next hole-in-one on Scottsdale's world-famous golf courses. This home has quick access to the 101 and 51 freeway. Countless places for hiking, trail running, and mountain biking, you won?t run out of adventures in the great outdoors during your stay!



