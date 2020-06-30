All apartments in Phoenix
11815 North 56th Street
Last updated November 1 2019 at 12:04 PM

11815 North 56th Street

11815 North 56th Street · (480) 351-3855
Location

11815 North 56th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Century Club Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Vacation Rental- The perfect 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Scottsdale getaway for any time of the year. Located in a private gated entrance, this spacious home is tucked into a quiet and manicured neighborhood.

Enjoy the beautiful desert landscape in your private backyard oasis! While soaking up the sun, lounge by the Pool and Jacuzzi. For our chilly desert nights, heated Pool and Jacuzzi is available as you won?t want to miss Arizona?s colorful one-of-a-kind sunsets. This home has a gas grill for those nights you'd rather not make a mess in the fully equipped kitchen, and you can dine in the open air at the patio dining table.

This home is great for entertaining guest of any size with numerous options on family rooms and dining rooms.

2 Large Master Suites! Both with its own private entrance to the backyard. One having its own walk-in closet, large bathroom with separate shower, jetted soaking tub, and second private door to open a secluded patio.

-THE LOCATION-

Explore this historic area and its delightful spots to eat and drink, local shops, art galleries, museums, and more! The rich culture and history of this town are at your fingertips!

If you're in town for spring training, football, or attempting your next hole-in-one on Scottsdale's world-famous golf courses. This home has quick access to the 101 and 51 freeway. Countless places for hiking, trail running, and mountain biking, you won?t run out of adventures in the great outdoors during your stay!

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11815 North 56th Street have any available units?
11815 North 56th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11815 North 56th Street have?
Some of 11815 North 56th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11815 North 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11815 North 56th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11815 North 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11815 North 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11815 North 56th Street offer parking?
No, 11815 North 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11815 North 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11815 North 56th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11815 North 56th Street have a pool?
Yes, 11815 North 56th Street has a pool.
Does 11815 North 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 11815 North 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11815 North 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11815 North 56th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
