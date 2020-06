Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Move-in upon completed background check and application acceptance. 3/2 and master has a walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer included. Large private patio with open and covered space and garden. Storage shed on patio. Community has green common area, sidewalks, community pool, and great mountain views. Hurry this one will go fast.