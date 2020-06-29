11623 S JOKAKE Street

Amenities

Fantastic home on the 13th Tee of the Golf course. 40ft. covered patio provides views of golf course and lake. Upgraded, custom kitchen cabinets with brand new dishwasher, breakfast bar for enjoying meals, and formal dining area. Inside laundry for your convenience with washer, dryer and storage galore. BRAND NEW carpets in living area and bedrooms. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, upgraded vanity, and walk-in remodeled shower. BRAND NEW HVAC system. HOA takes care of any roof, exterior paint or lumber issues. Recreational Center has two pools, spa, exercise room, and many activities and events available. Storage cabinets in garage (not carport!) provide additional storage with an extra storage area that could hold a golf cart.