Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11623 S JOKAKE Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

11623 S JOKAKE Street

11623 South Jokake · No Longer Available
Location

11623 South Jokake, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic home on the 13th Tee of the Golf course. 40ft. covered patio provides views of golf course and lake. Upgraded, custom kitchen cabinets with brand new dishwasher, breakfast bar for enjoying meals, and formal dining area. Inside laundry for your convenience with washer, dryer and storage galore. BRAND NEW carpets in living area and bedrooms. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, upgraded vanity, and walk-in remodeled shower. BRAND NEW HVAC system. HOA takes care of any roof, exterior paint or lumber issues. Recreational Center has two pools, spa, exercise room, and many activities and events available. Storage cabinets in garage (not carport!) provide additional storage with an extra storage area that could hold a golf cart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11623 S JOKAKE Street have any available units?
11623 S JOKAKE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11623 S JOKAKE Street have?
Some of 11623 S JOKAKE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11623 S JOKAKE Street currently offering any rent specials?
11623 S JOKAKE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11623 S JOKAKE Street pet-friendly?
No, 11623 S JOKAKE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 11623 S JOKAKE Street offer parking?
Yes, 11623 S JOKAKE Street offers parking.
Does 11623 S JOKAKE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11623 S JOKAKE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11623 S JOKAKE Street have a pool?
Yes, 11623 S JOKAKE Street has a pool.
Does 11623 S JOKAKE Street have accessible units?
No, 11623 S JOKAKE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11623 S JOKAKE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11623 S JOKAKE Street has units with dishwashers.
