Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
11623 S Jokake St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:13 AM

11623 S Jokake St

11623 S Jokake St · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Ahwatukee
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

11623 S Jokake St, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This sweet & charming cottage-feeling adult 55 yr plus neighborhood. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath. Fully furnished. The home is on the 12th hole of the Ahwatukee country club golf course. TRASH, SEWER, WATER AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. ELECTRIC NOT INCLUDED FOR 12 MONTH LEASE. $1550 FOR 12 MONTH LEASE, FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL $2000 A MONTH FOR APRIL-OCT SUMMER MONTHS, $2500 A MONTH FOR NOV-MARCH. Rental taxes FOR 12 MONTH LEASE $59.85. one time admin fee $125. ALL FURNISHING STAY!

***No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income.
All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11623 S Jokake St have any available units?
11623 S Jokake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 11623 S Jokake St have?
Some of 11623 S Jokake St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11623 S Jokake St currently offering any rent specials?
11623 S Jokake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11623 S Jokake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11623 S Jokake St is pet friendly.
Does 11623 S Jokake St offer parking?
Yes, 11623 S Jokake St offers parking.
Does 11623 S Jokake St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11623 S Jokake St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11623 S Jokake St have a pool?
No, 11623 S Jokake St does not have a pool.
Does 11623 S Jokake St have accessible units?
No, 11623 S Jokake St does not have accessible units.
Does 11623 S Jokake St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11623 S Jokake St has units with dishwashers.
