11623 S Jokake St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This sweet & charming cottage-feeling adult 55 yr plus neighborhood. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath. Fully furnished. The home is on the 12th hole of the Ahwatukee country club golf course. TRASH, SEWER, WATER AND LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. ELECTRIC NOT INCLUDED FOR 12 MONTH LEASE. $1550 FOR 12 MONTH LEASE, FOR SHORT TERM RENTAL $2000 A MONTH FOR APRIL-OCT SUMMER MONTHS, $2500 A MONTH FOR NOV-MARCH. Rental taxes FOR 12 MONTH LEASE $59.85. one time admin fee $125. ALL FURNISHING STAY!



***No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income.

All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS***