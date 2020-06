Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

ON THE GOLF COURSE, ALL APPLIANCES, ONE TENANT HAS TO BE 55 YRS. OR OLDER. VERY CLEAN, OTS OF UPGRADES, READY FOR MOVE-IN. VERY QUIET STREET. SECURITY SYSTEM, ROLLER SHIELD WINDOW COVERINGS, REMEMBER THIS IS A 55 YR. OR OLDER COMMUNITY. NO WARRANTY ON W /D