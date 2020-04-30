115 W HELENA Drive

Amenities

Perfect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful Single Level, 3 Bed/2 Bath Home With Formal Living, Dinning Rm & Family Rm has just been Detailed and one of the Cleanest Homes available for Lease in the area. Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings & Recently Updated Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Slab Countertops & Upgraded GE Stainless Steel Appliances * 20'' Porcelain Tile Flooring T/O & New Upgraded Wood Laminate Flooring in all the Bedrooms * Updated Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans & Window Covers Throughout * Large Covered Patio * 2 Car Garage with Epoxy Floor * Dual Pane Windows * Gas Heating * Gas Hot Water Heater * Low Maintenance Landscaping* Conveniently Located in a Quiet North/Central Phoenix Neighborhood With Great Freeway Access (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month