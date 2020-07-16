1137 E Palm Lane

Amenities

Available for July 15th Move in!As the story goes, this Spanish bungalow was built by a Hollywood actress in the 1930's - her entourage would stay in this unit (500 sqft), while she stayed in a larger unit on the same property.At present, this bungalow just received a complete overhaul from top to bottom. You'll find a fully functional kitchen and ice cold central air-conditioning. The original hardwood floors are warm and cozy. The kitchen has brand new counter-tops and sink. Original cabinets. Brand new GAS range. Inside laundry room. Off street parking. Private front patio and backyard. Rent Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Periodic Landscaping!The bungalow is situated in the Coronado Historic District - one of Phoenix's BEST and most charming downtown neighborhoods.