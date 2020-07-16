All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1137 E Palm Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1137 E Palm Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

1137 E Palm Lane

1137 E Palm Ln · (602) 653-8852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1137 E Palm Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available for July 15th Move in!As the story goes, this Spanish bungalow was built by a Hollywood actress in the 1930's - her entourage would stay in this unit (500 sqft), while she stayed in a larger unit on the same property.At present, this bungalow just received a complete overhaul from top to bottom. You'll find a fully functional kitchen and ice cold central air-conditioning. The original hardwood floors are warm and cozy. The kitchen has brand new counter-tops and sink. Original cabinets. Brand new GAS range. Inside laundry room. Off street parking. Private front patio and backyard. Rent Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, Periodic Landscaping!The bungalow is situated in the Coronado Historic District - one of Phoenix's BEST and most charming downtown neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 E Palm Lane have any available units?
1137 E Palm Lane has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1137 E Palm Lane have?
Some of 1137 E Palm Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 E Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1137 E Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 E Palm Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1137 E Palm Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1137 E Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1137 E Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 1137 E Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 E Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 E Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 1137 E Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1137 E Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 1137 E Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 E Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 E Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1137 E Palm Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity