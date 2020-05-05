1137 E Las Palmaritas Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You can finally have a family home that is not only good-looking, but also spacious and affordable. It's not too good to be true this home is truly all of the above and so much more. We know that you will agree that finding the right home for a starting family is hard to find. So look no further. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Perfect for Roommates, a Small Family, or just yourself. Near the 51 off of Northern and 12th St which will make getting out a breeze. Get the Suburbia feel, without having to go far for your favorite shops and restaurants. You can choose to have a quant evening at home or treat yourself to an evening out at one of the surrounding restaurants. Enjoy the outdoors by having a family picnic or taking a walk though one of the many parks, such as Piestewa Peak, Herberger Number One, or Sunnyslope Park. If you're just looking to have a nice evening at home, you can easily do that as well. The spacious backyard makes for great outdoor events, such as Bar-b-cues, playing with pets, or anything else that you can think of. Also the backyard comes with a storage shed. Oh and to top it all off, it even has a GARAGE

This home is more than a bargain, and could be yours. Just pick up the phone and call us today! We know that you will enjoy making wonderful memories in your new home. So Pick Up The Phone and Call Today!