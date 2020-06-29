All apartments in Phoenix
1135 W CULVER Street

1135 West Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

1135 West Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Duplex Unit in the Heart of Phoenix! Just Minutes from the Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Downtown Phoenix is known for all with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Interior features Family Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Inside Laundry Room, Two Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom! Let this unit speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats **Few Minor Repairs In Progress**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 W CULVER Street have any available units?
1135 W CULVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 W CULVER Street have?
Some of 1135 W CULVER Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 W CULVER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1135 W CULVER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 W CULVER Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 W CULVER Street is pet friendly.
Does 1135 W CULVER Street offer parking?
No, 1135 W CULVER Street does not offer parking.
Does 1135 W CULVER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 W CULVER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 W CULVER Street have a pool?
No, 1135 W CULVER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1135 W CULVER Street have accessible units?
No, 1135 W CULVER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 W CULVER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 W CULVER Street does not have units with dishwashers.
