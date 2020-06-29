1135 W CULVER Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Charming Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Duplex Unit in the Heart of Phoenix! Just Minutes from the Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Downtown Phoenix is known for all with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Interior features Family Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Inside Laundry Room, Two Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom! Let this unit speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats **Few Minor Repairs In Progress**