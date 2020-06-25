1131 E REDFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open concept floor plan with tons of natural light. New kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and custom cabinets with soft close. Huge master w/custom built barn door. Designers dream master closet. 3 bedrooms with office or could be 4th bedroom. Bamboo wood floors throughout entire home. Custom Plantation shutters on every window. Stone fireplace in the Family room/kitchen. Entertainers dream over sized backyard made for family and friends celebrations. Completely re-done pool and new equipment still under warranty. Yard large enough for guest Casita, sports court, outdoor bar/grill ramada. Gorgeous Lookout mountain views. RV gate. Dog run. Quiet location. ALso available for Sale, Lease or Lease Purchase. Walk into open floor plan with natural light through every room. Bamboo wood floors. Plantation shutters in every room. Large Office/Den. Play pool with all new equipment. Huge master suite with custom walk in closet. 2 other bedrooms. Washer/dryer and 2 refrigerators stay. Can be short term, lease or lease purchase.