Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1131 E REDFIELD Road
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:05 PM

1131 E REDFIELD Road

1131 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

1131 East Redfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept floor plan with tons of natural light. New kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash and custom cabinets with soft close. Huge master w/custom built barn door. Designers dream master closet. 3 bedrooms with office or could be 4th bedroom. Bamboo wood floors throughout entire home. Custom Plantation shutters on every window. Stone fireplace in the Family room/kitchen. Entertainers dream over sized backyard made for family and friends celebrations. Completely re-done pool and new equipment still under warranty. Yard large enough for guest Casita, sports court, outdoor bar/grill ramada. Gorgeous Lookout mountain views. RV gate. Dog run. Quiet location. ALso available for Sale, Lease or Lease Purchase. Walk into open floor plan with natural light through every room. Bamboo wood floors. Plantation shutters in every room. Large Office/Den. Play pool with all new equipment. Huge master suite with custom walk in closet. 2 other bedrooms. Washer/dryer and 2 refrigerators stay. Can be short term, lease or lease purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
1131 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 1131 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
1131 E REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 E REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 E REDFIELD Road is pet friendly.
Does 1131 E REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 1131 E REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 1131 E REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 E REDFIELD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 E REDFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 1131 E REDFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 1131 E REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 1131 E REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 E REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 E REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
