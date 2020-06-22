All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1125 E Fillmore St 21177233

1125 East Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 East Fillmore Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Large lot with gated fence. Wont last long call or text Ryan 602-40-5090 - Subdivision: MT Pleasant TR

Historical 1920 build home preserved and remodeled to maintain original charm. Raised front porch, fenced yard. Steep angle on roof re-shingled in 2006 with dimensional tiles. Bathrooms & Kitchen remodeled, laundry moved inside, refrigeration added 2015. This home is clean & ready for new renters. Long drive along side of house leads to spacious back parking area with room for several vehicles or guest house or whatever. Close to everything down town. New carpet & Paint.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4584328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 have any available units?
1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 have?
Some of 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 currently offering any rent specials?
1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 is pet friendly.
Does 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 offer parking?
Yes, 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 does offer parking.
Does 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 have a pool?
No, 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 does not have a pool.
Does 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 have accessible units?
No, 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 E Fillmore St 21177233 does not have units with dishwashers.
