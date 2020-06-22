1125 E Fillmore St 21177233

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath Large lot with gated fence. Wont last long call or text Ryan 602-40-5090 - Subdivision: MT Pleasant TR



Historical 1920 build home preserved and remodeled to maintain original charm. Raised front porch, fenced yard. Steep angle on roof re-shingled in 2006 with dimensional tiles. Bathrooms & Kitchen remodeled, laundry moved inside, refrigeration added 2015. This home is clean & ready for new renters. Long drive along side of house leads to spacious back parking area with room for several vehicles or guest house or whatever. Close to everything down town. New carpet & Paint.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



