Welcome to what you've been looking for all along! This home starts out with a spacious living area that features a high ceiling w/ fan. Tile continues inward to the kitchen, where you'll find newly installed granite countertops & a lovely variety of modern appliances. Vast interior space can be found in each of the bedrooms, including the master, which leads inward to a nicely optioned bathroom with a walk-in shower & closet.