1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Move in ready home in a highly sought after North Phoenix location! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New electric stove, new LG washer and dryer. Spacious kitchen and dining area. Living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Laminate and tile flooring throughout the home, NO carpet. Amazing backyard with covered patio, built in fireplace and a barbecue grill with sitting area. Beautifully paved! Great PV School district. Close to many shopping centers and restaurants!