Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive

1118 East Villa Theresa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1118 East Villa Theresa Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Move in ready home in a highly sought after North Phoenix location! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. New electric stove, new LG washer and dryer. Spacious kitchen and dining area. Living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Laminate and tile flooring throughout the home, NO carpet. Amazing backyard with covered patio, built in fireplace and a barbecue grill with sitting area. Beautifully paved! Great PV School district. Close to many shopping centers and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive have any available units?
1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive have?
Some of 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive offer parking?
No, 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive have a pool?
No, 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 E VILLA THERESA Drive has units with dishwashers.
