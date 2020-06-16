All apartments in Phoenix
1115 E MCLELLAN Boulevard

1115 East Mclellan Boulevard · (602) 230-7600
Location

1115 East Mclellan Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Tucked away in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Central Phoenix, surrounded by a beautiful floral display of bogovillas and native plants of the Southwest, this charming 2bed 1 bath offers inside laundry with ceilling fans in every room; this pet friendly property is titled throughout and offers a private patio perfect for the weekend gardener, the BBQ and place your four legged friend. Located in the center of where everyone wants to be, this property offers easy access to the 51, shopping and all the many great social distancing places . Your four legged friend stays for free..(no pet rent) ..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

