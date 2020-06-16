1115 E MCLELLAN Boulevard

Amenities

Tucked away in one of the most sought after neighborhoods of Central Phoenix, surrounded by a beautiful floral display of bogovillas and native plants of the Southwest, this charming 2bed 1 bath offers inside laundry with ceilling fans in every room; this pet friendly property is titled throughout and offers a private patio perfect for the weekend gardener, the BBQ and place your four legged friend. Located in the center of where everyone wants to be, this property offers easy access to the 51, shopping and all the many great social distancing places . Your four legged friend stays for free..(no pet rent) ..