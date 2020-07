1108 W. Marconi Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOON VALLEY 4 BEDROOM IN MOONLIGHT COVE - MOON VALLEY GEM IN MOONLIGHT COVE. **MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF ONE MONTH RENT WITH MOVE IN BY JUNE 1. THIS SINGLE STORY SPLIT FLOORPAN 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME HAS 1838 SQ FEET WITH FRESH PAINT INSIDE, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING AREA, 4TH BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS BEDROOM (HAS CLOSET) AND IS CURRENTLY CONFIGURED AS AN OFFICE WITH BUILT IN FLOOR TO CEILING BOOKCASES. VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLANT SHELVES, OPEN KITCHEN WITH ALL MAJOR APPLIANCES AND WHITE CABINETS, BEAUTIFUL PENDANT LIGHTS OVER LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND THAT OPENS TO BREAKFAST NOOK AND FAMILY ROOM. CEILING FANS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS KEEP THIS HOME NICE AND COOL. UPGRADED FIXTURES THROUGHOUT. MASTER AND SECONDARY BEDROOM WALK IN CLOSETS, MASTER EN SUITE BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. COVERED PATIO AND BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE GRASS BACKYARD WITH MATURE FRUIT TREES AND GRASS FRONT YARD. BIWEEKLY LANDSCAPING INCL IN RENT. COMMUNITY FEATURES LARGE PARK, WALKING/BIKING TRAILS, NEARBY HIKING ON THE PRESERVE AND DINING/SHOPPING GALORE! EASY ACCESS TO 17 FWY, 101, DESERT RIDGE. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/OWNER MAY CONSIDER ONE SMALL DOG OR CAT UNDER 20 LBS. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES AND ADDITIONAL 2.3% CITY RENTAL TAX MONTHLY.THIS HOME IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN!



