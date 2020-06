Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The pictures say it all. This home is immaculate and tastefully decorated inside and out. With mountain views from the balcony off the master and city views from the front of the home. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath PLUS loft has updated flooring, newer paint, updated HVAC system. This home is turnkey and ranks a 12 out of 10. Won't last long. Tenant to verify school system information.