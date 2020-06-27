All apartments in Phoenix
1101 East Roosevelt Street

Location

1101 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ideally located 2 bed 1 bath condo, only minutes from downtown Phoenix, shopping, restaurants and nightlife! This open and cozy unit has complete tile flooring, basic kitchen appliances, cherry wood cabinetry, tiled shower and more! This unit is waiting for your personal touches to make it your own so schedule your tour today.

Water, sewer and trash included!

For more information on this home, call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 East Roosevelt Street have any available units?
1101 East Roosevelt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1101 East Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1101 East Roosevelt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 East Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1101 East Roosevelt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1101 East Roosevelt Street offer parking?
No, 1101 East Roosevelt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1101 East Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 East Roosevelt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 East Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 1101 East Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1101 East Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 1101 East Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 East Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 East Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 East Roosevelt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 East Roosevelt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
