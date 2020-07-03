All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 108 W TOPEKA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
108 W TOPEKA Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

108 W TOPEKA Drive

108 West Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

108 West Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Valley View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home in great North Phoenix quiet neighborhood - Conveniently located Close to 101 and I-17, it offers Quick Access to anywhere in the valley. Desert Ridge, Deer Valley 30, and New Shopping complex on Happy Valley Road are only minutes away. The open floor plan features Huge Great/Living room, an Open kitchen with Redesigned cabinets, and Large utility-storage room. New tile flooring throughout. Low Energy Dual pane windows and ceiling fans. Large low maintenance backyard w/covered patio, gazebo and storage shed. Home has an additional driveway for your boat or RV. No HOA. Do not miss the Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 W TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
108 W TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 W TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 108 W TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 W TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 W TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 W TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 108 W TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 W TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 108 W TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 W TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 108 W TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 W TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 W TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 W TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College