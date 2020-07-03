108 W TOPEKA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming home in great North Phoenix quiet neighborhood - Conveniently located Close to 101 and I-17, it offers Quick Access to anywhere in the valley. Desert Ridge, Deer Valley 30, and New Shopping complex on Happy Valley Road are only minutes away. The open floor plan features Huge Great/Living room, an Open kitchen with Redesigned cabinets, and Large utility-storage room. New tile flooring throughout. Low Energy Dual pane windows and ceiling fans. Large low maintenance backyard w/covered patio, gazebo and storage shed. Home has an additional driveway for your boat or RV. No HOA. Do not miss the Opportunity!