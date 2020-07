Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home near downtown Phoenix. New interior 2 tone paint including doors and baseboards. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. All tile flooring throughout the property. Newer dual pane windows. Brand new A/C unit installed 6 months ago. Large fenced front yard. Close to the US Airways area, Chase Field, and restaurants. ADP security system available just need to add service