Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10632 North 39th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10632 North 39th Avenue

10632 North 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10632 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,791 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features plush carpeting throughout, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10632 North 39th Avenue have any available units?
10632 North 39th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10632 North 39th Avenue have?
Some of 10632 North 39th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10632 North 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10632 North 39th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10632 North 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10632 North 39th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10632 North 39th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10632 North 39th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10632 North 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10632 North 39th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10632 North 39th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10632 North 39th Avenue has a pool.
Does 10632 North 39th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10632 North 39th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10632 North 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10632 North 39th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

