All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1050 E WHITTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1050 E WHITTON Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

1050 E WHITTON Avenue

1050 East Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1050 East Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Farm House Style Home - A serene escape in the heart of the city, where grace and style are unparalleled. Brand new addition constructed with city permit, thoughtfully designed with privacy in mind in the 3-bedroom 3-bathroom split floor plan, a rare find in the Midtown area. Within a 3-mile radius, our new owner will find Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Pizzeria Bianco, Postino and Lux Central, as well as the 75-acre Steel Indian School Park, the Phoenix Country Club and the Grand Canal Path, easy access to the Valley Metro Rail and the Piestewa Freeway, making commutes a breeze. NO HOA, RV Gate, City approved plans to build art studio or garage on remaining space of this near 10,000 square foot lot. Don't hesitate to see this modern escape in the heart of the city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 E WHITTON Avenue have any available units?
1050 E WHITTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 E WHITTON Avenue have?
Some of 1050 E WHITTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 E WHITTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1050 E WHITTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 E WHITTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1050 E WHITTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1050 E WHITTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1050 E WHITTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1050 E WHITTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 E WHITTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 E WHITTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1050 E WHITTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1050 E WHITTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1050 E WHITTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 E WHITTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 E WHITTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College