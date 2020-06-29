1050 E WHITTON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Modern Farm House Style Home - A serene escape in the heart of the city, where grace and style are unparalleled. Brand new addition constructed with city permit, thoughtfully designed with privacy in mind in the 3-bedroom 3-bathroom split floor plan, a rare find in the Midtown area. Within a 3-mile radius, our new owner will find Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Pizzeria Bianco, Postino and Lux Central, as well as the 75-acre Steel Indian School Park, the Phoenix Country Club and the Grand Canal Path, easy access to the Valley Metro Rail and the Piestewa Freeway, making commutes a breeze. NO HOA, RV Gate, City approved plans to build art studio or garage on remaining space of this near 10,000 square foot lot. Don't hesitate to see this modern escape in the heart of the city!