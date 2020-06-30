All apartments in Phoenix
10454 W Pasadena Ave

10454 West Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10454 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Larissa

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location near Camelback and 101! - Location! Location! Location! Just minutes to all of the shopping and conveniences near Loop 101 (Westgate). Cute 3 bedroom home with all new paint and carpet! Front yard has lots of beautiful turf. Newer appliances in the kitchen, custom built in entertainment center in living area, ceiling fans, and a great backyard with XXL covered patio. $1300 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, No pets (new carpet), Glendale rental tax 2.2%

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10454 W Pasadena Ave have any available units?
10454 W Pasadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10454 W Pasadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10454 W Pasadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10454 W Pasadena Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10454 W Pasadena Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10454 W Pasadena Ave offer parking?
No, 10454 W Pasadena Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10454 W Pasadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10454 W Pasadena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10454 W Pasadena Ave have a pool?
No, 10454 W Pasadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10454 W Pasadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 10454 W Pasadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10454 W Pasadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10454 W Pasadena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10454 W Pasadena Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10454 W Pasadena Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

