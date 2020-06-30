10454 W Pasadena Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great location near Camelback and 101! - Location! Location! Location! Just minutes to all of the shopping and conveniences near Loop 101 (Westgate). Cute 3 bedroom home with all new paint and carpet! Front yard has lots of beautiful turf. Newer appliances in the kitchen, custom built in entertainment center in living area, ceiling fans, and a great backyard with XXL covered patio. $1300 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $10 mthly admin fee, No pets (new carpet), Glendale rental tax 2.2%



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5390081)