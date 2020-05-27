10447 West Pasadena Avenue

Amenities

Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint Throughout, Brand New Carpet, Spacious Living Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with All Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Soak Tub, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee

**Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.