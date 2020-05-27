All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:36 PM

10447 West Pasadena Avenue

10447 West Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10447 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Larissa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Freshly Painted Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Paint Throughout, Brand New Carpet, Spacious Living Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen with All Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Soak Tub, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee
**Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10447 West Pasadena Avenue have any available units?
10447 West Pasadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10447 West Pasadena Avenue have?
Some of 10447 West Pasadena Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10447 West Pasadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10447 West Pasadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10447 West Pasadena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10447 West Pasadena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10447 West Pasadena Avenue offer parking?
No, 10447 West Pasadena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10447 West Pasadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10447 West Pasadena Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10447 West Pasadena Avenue have a pool?
No, 10447 West Pasadena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10447 West Pasadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10447 West Pasadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10447 West Pasadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10447 West Pasadena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
