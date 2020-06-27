All apartments in Phoenix
10432 N 7TH Place
10432 N 7TH Place

10432 North 7th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10432 North 7th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
MUST SEE Southwest-style in the Pointe Tapatio community. Home was recently remodeled with newly expanded kitchen, appliances, cabinetry. Marble countertops, Saltillo tile and baseboards throughout the home. Dual -pane windows/doors reduce noise & energy control. The balcony is one of the largest in the community with a view of North Mountain, 2nd bedroom has Murphy-Bed with shelving. This home is graced with a tier large courtyard with accent rock, gas fire-pit, established grapefruit tree and native plants, with an area for you to create your own garden, shares a partial covered patio to enjoy morning coffee, wind down after work, entertain friends or just enjoy all that the Arizona Desert shares. Gated access to animal park behind courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10432 N 7TH Place have any available units?
10432 N 7TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10432 N 7TH Place have?
Some of 10432 N 7TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10432 N 7TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10432 N 7TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10432 N 7TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10432 N 7TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10432 N 7TH Place offer parking?
No, 10432 N 7TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 10432 N 7TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10432 N 7TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10432 N 7TH Place have a pool?
No, 10432 N 7TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 10432 N 7TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10432 N 7TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10432 N 7TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10432 N 7TH Place has units with dishwashers.
