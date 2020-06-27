10432 N 7TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

MUST SEE Southwest-style in the Pointe Tapatio community. Home was recently remodeled with newly expanded kitchen, appliances, cabinetry. Marble countertops, Saltillo tile and baseboards throughout the home. Dual -pane windows/doors reduce noise & energy control. The balcony is one of the largest in the community with a view of North Mountain, 2nd bedroom has Murphy-Bed with shelving. This home is graced with a tier large courtyard with accent rock, gas fire-pit, established grapefruit tree and native plants, with an area for you to create your own garden, shares a partial covered patio to enjoy morning coffee, wind down after work, entertain friends or just enjoy all that the Arizona Desert shares. Gated access to animal park behind courtyard.