10426 W Pioneer St

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony

4 bedroom 2 bath home in Country Place is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a large corner lot in Country Place is available for immediate move in! Home has brand new carpet and paint. Home also features a eat in kitchen with all appliances except washer and dryer, a breakfast bar, unique stone work in the dining area, a covered patio, and a north/south exposure. Property is located near schools, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



