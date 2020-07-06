All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

10426 W Pioneer St

10426 West Pioneer Street · No Longer Available
Location

10426 West Pioneer Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Country Place is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2 bath home on a large corner lot in Country Place is available for immediate move in! Home has brand new carpet and paint. Home also features a eat in kitchen with all appliances except washer and dryer, a breakfast bar, unique stone work in the dining area, a covered patio, and a north/south exposure. Property is located near schools, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5344406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10426 W Pioneer St have any available units?
10426 W Pioneer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10426 W Pioneer St have?
Some of 10426 W Pioneer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10426 W Pioneer St currently offering any rent specials?
10426 W Pioneer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10426 W Pioneer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10426 W Pioneer St is pet friendly.
Does 10426 W Pioneer St offer parking?
No, 10426 W Pioneer St does not offer parking.
Does 10426 W Pioneer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10426 W Pioneer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10426 W Pioneer St have a pool?
No, 10426 W Pioneer St does not have a pool.
Does 10426 W Pioneer St have accessible units?
No, 10426 W Pioneer St does not have accessible units.
Does 10426 W Pioneer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10426 W Pioneer St does not have units with dishwashers.

