10407 N 11TH Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM

10407 N 11TH Street

10407 East North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10407 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Charming updated townhome in the Pointe Tapatio. End unit. 2 bed/1.5 baths. Ceramic tile downstairs. Carpet in bedrooms. Ceramic tile floors at baths. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar. Butcher block and granite counters. Ceramic tile backsplash. Interior laundry. Large pantry. Half bath downstairs. Updated main bathroom floor, vanity, and fixtures. Plantation shutters & 2 inch faux wood blinds. Newer a/c. Dual pane windows upstairs. Beautiful oversized patio with custom pavers. Tucked back off street. Very private feel. 1 car carport. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and Cable TV. Very well cared for by owner. A must see! Convenient to N.Phx and downtown. North Mountain hiking trails within walking distance. 4 community pools! Situated below the Pointe Resort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10407 N 11TH Street have any available units?
10407 N 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10407 N 11TH Street have?
Some of 10407 N 11TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10407 N 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10407 N 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10407 N 11TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 10407 N 11TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10407 N 11TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 10407 N 11TH Street offers parking.
Does 10407 N 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10407 N 11TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10407 N 11TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 10407 N 11TH Street has a pool.
Does 10407 N 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10407 N 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10407 N 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10407 N 11TH Street has units with dishwashers.

