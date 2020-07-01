10407 N 11TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Charming updated townhome in the Pointe Tapatio. End unit. 2 bed/1.5 baths. Ceramic tile downstairs. Carpet in bedrooms. Ceramic tile floors at baths. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar. Butcher block and granite counters. Ceramic tile backsplash. Interior laundry. Large pantry. Half bath downstairs. Updated main bathroom floor, vanity, and fixtures. Plantation shutters & 2 inch faux wood blinds. Newer a/c. Dual pane windows upstairs. Beautiful oversized patio with custom pavers. Tucked back off street. Very private feel. 1 car carport. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and Cable TV. Very well cared for by owner. A must see! Convenient to N.Phx and downtown. North Mountain hiking trails within walking distance. 4 community pools! Situated below the Pointe Resort.