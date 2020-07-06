All apartments in Phoenix
104 Sahuaro Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:46 AM

104 Sahuaro Drive

104 West Sahuaro Drive · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

104 West Sahuaro Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Saddle Rock Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for someone to sublet our 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment though the end of December to March or April. By the end of March we can sign the lease over completely or we can close out the lease entirely. Tendents must be clean, and can take care of the place. Master bedroom has a walking closet. 3 Laundry facilities in the complex as well as 3 pools (though I doubt anyone would use the pools in this weather.) Cats are allowed because we already paid the pet deposit. Not so sure about dogs. Can move in any time after Dec 20th. Please email or text if interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Sahuaro Drive have any available units?
104 Sahuaro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 104 Sahuaro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Sahuaro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Sahuaro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Sahuaro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 104 Sahuaro Drive offer parking?
No, 104 Sahuaro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 104 Sahuaro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Sahuaro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Sahuaro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 104 Sahuaro Drive has a pool.
Does 104 Sahuaro Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Sahuaro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Sahuaro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Sahuaro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Sahuaro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Sahuaro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

