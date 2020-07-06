104 Sahuaro Drive

Amenities

Looking for someone to sublet our 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment though the end of December to March or April. By the end of March we can sign the lease over completely or we can close out the lease entirely. Tendents must be clean, and can take care of the place. Master bedroom has a walking closet. 3 Laundry facilities in the complex as well as 3 pools (though I doubt anyone would use the pools in this weather.) Cats are allowed because we already paid the pet deposit. Not so sure about dogs. Can move in any time after Dec 20th. Please email or text if interested.