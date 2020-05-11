All apartments in Phoenix
1033 E MORELAND Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

1033 E MORELAND Street

1033 East Moreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1033 East Moreland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**GREAT THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES!**Beautifully furnished and remodeled rental in Garfield Historic District**With in walking distance to Banner Medical, all the restaurants and the pedestrian bridge over 1-10**Full size washer/dryer**Stainless appliances**Side by side fridge**Closet organizers for space optimizing**RV parking available**Queen bed in master**Full in 2nd bedroom**Twin in 3rd bedroom**1 Car garage with remote**Total privacy in your quaint little cottage**Even has a front porch swing :))**Equipped with dishes, pots, pans and linens**All you need is your clothes and toothbrush**Cherry hardwood floors in FR**New carpet in bedrooms**Neutral paint**Fabulous decor throughout**Great for the professional or intern working in Downtown Phoenix**Animals under 20 pounds accepted**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 E MORELAND Street have any available units?
1033 E MORELAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 E MORELAND Street have?
Some of 1033 E MORELAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 E MORELAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1033 E MORELAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 E MORELAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 1033 E MORELAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1033 E MORELAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 1033 E MORELAND Street offers parking.
Does 1033 E MORELAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 E MORELAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 E MORELAND Street have a pool?
No, 1033 E MORELAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 1033 E MORELAND Street have accessible units?
No, 1033 E MORELAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 E MORELAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 E MORELAND Street has units with dishwashers.
