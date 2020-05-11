1033 E MORELAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**GREAT THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES!**Beautifully furnished and remodeled rental in Garfield Historic District**With in walking distance to Banner Medical, all the restaurants and the pedestrian bridge over 1-10**Full size washer/dryer**Stainless appliances**Side by side fridge**Closet organizers for space optimizing**RV parking available**Queen bed in master**Full in 2nd bedroom**Twin in 3rd bedroom**1 Car garage with remote**Total privacy in your quaint little cottage**Even has a front porch swing :))**Equipped with dishes, pots, pans and linens**All you need is your clothes and toothbrush**Cherry hardwood floors in FR**New carpet in bedrooms**Neutral paint**Fabulous decor throughout**Great for the professional or intern working in Downtown Phoenix**Animals under 20 pounds accepted**